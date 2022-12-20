Both the Rams and Packers will look for their second straight win in this Monday night matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road on Monday night to take on the Green Bay Packers, looking to win their second straight game fresh off the heels of a six-game losing streak.

Of course, this game might have been a preseason contender for game of the year, but as it currently stands it is a game between two of the NFC's most disappointing teams.

Leading the way for the Rams will be quarterback Baker Mayfield, making his first start for the Rams. Mayfield, whose heroics snapped the Rams losing streak in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his debut.

As for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers will look to lead them to their second straight win as well while maintaining their already slim playoff hopes. He will do so with rookie receiver Christian Watson, who the Rams will look to keep out of the end zone.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Rams take on the Packers on Monday night from Lambeau field.

Live updates will be made available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 0, Packers 3

The Rams receive the opening kick and will start their drive at their own 20.

Akers gets things going for the Rams as he starts the game with a 15-yard carry for a first down.

On 3rd and 15 Mayfield connects with Van Jefferson for a gain of 17 yards, keeping the drive alive.

Despite picking up a pair of first downs, an 8-yard sack on third down stalls the drive and forces the Rams to punt.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 32.

Rodgers finds Romeo Doubs on 3rd and 5 for a gain of 11 yards, followed by a 9-yard rush from Jones and a 7-yard run from Dillon as they move across midfield.

FIELD GOAL PACKERS: Crosby drills the 34-yard field goal to give the Packers a 3-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter. The drive went 52 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:14 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 26.

Their second drive goes nowhere as the Rams are forced to punt after the Packers force a three and out.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 44.

