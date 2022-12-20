Rams WATCH: Jalen Ramsey Strips Packers RB Aaron Jones for Key Fumble

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave LA a chance late on Monday night after an impressive forced fumble of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

The Los Angeles Rams headed into the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Monday night at Lambeau Field looking for any kind of spark to give themselves a late-game chance.

But despite some up-and-down play throughout the night, Rams superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey came up with the huge takeaway, as he muscled and tussled with Packers running back Aaron Jones before ripping the ball out to give LA possession down 24-12.

Earlier in the game, Ramsey made some impressive goal-line stops against Packers running back AJ Dillon, but also committed a third-down penalty in the end zone that helped extend one of Green Bay's touchdown drives.

But he easily made up for the penalty after coming away with his third forced fumble of the season. He now has seven forced fumbles in his career and two recoveries.

Unfortunately for Ramsey, his takeaway was all for nothing, as the Rams went three-and-out and punted despite being gifted with a boost in field position after a 40-yard pass-interference penalty by the Packers.

