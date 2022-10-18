Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA's Catty Victory at SoFi

Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result.

Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in six on the ground to help Los Angeles pull away from the Carolina Panthers by a 24-10 final.

You can watch the highlights here.

A good portion of Sunday's game focused on Carolina calamities, namely their medically-induced use of backup quarterback PJ Walker (having lost starter Baker Mayfield) and the teal head coaching debut of interim boss Steve Wilks, who personally ejected since-traded receiver Robby Anderson from the contest.

Though it was more difficult than some could've envisioned, the Rams (3-3) took advantage to get back in both the win column and the infantile NFC playoff bracket. Carolina took an early lead via an Eddy Pineiro field goal before punts permeated the contest, with four consecutive possessions ending a boot. The Rams broke through on Robinson's score, scoring on a five-yard toss from Matthew Stafford. Robinson scored for the first time since Week 2 against Atlanta.

Carolina (1-5) gained a surprising halftime lead when Donte Jackson returned a Stafford interception back 30 yards for a pick-six score. A short Matt Gay score knotted the game up at 10 as the capper of a 12-play, 87-yard trek. The next drive gave the Rams the lead for good, as Skowronek went the last 17 of an 80-yard drive.

On defense, Los Angeles limited the Panthers to 203 yards and eight first downs. Jalen Ramsey had a sack for the second consecutive week while Nick Scott tallied an interception. Despite the win, it wound up being a costly contest for the Rams, who lost starting blocker Joe Noteboom for the season with a torn Achilles.

The Rams will now enjoy a bye week before facing the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 30 in Inglewood (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox), which will cap off a three-game homestand.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.