INJURY UPDATE: Los Angeles Rams OT Joe Noteboom Out For Season Torn Achilles

The Los Angeles Rams have already had a brutal year on the injury front for their offensive line.

And on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium, it got even worse, with starting tackle Joe Noteboom reportedly tearing his Achilles tendon on Sunday, confirming the fears of head coach Sean McVay after the game.

In place of Noteboom, Alaric Jackson moved from right guard to left tackle, while reserve lineman Oday Aboushi replaced Jackson at right guard.

Noteboom had taken over as the starting blindside protector for the Rams, following the retirement of Andrew Whitworth this offseason.

Heading into Sunday, the Rams were already without starting Center Brian Allen, who has been out since Week 1, while David Edwards was placed on short-term injured reserve with concussion issues.

The Rams are also without interior lineman Coleman Shelton, who is on IR with an ankle injury, as well as tackle Tremayne Anchrum, who is out for the entire 2022 season with a lower leg injury.

Not to mention, the Rams' top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Logan Bruss, was also lost for the year with a knee injury during the preseason.

