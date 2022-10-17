Rams Turn Corner After Beating Panthers Entering Bye?

The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish start offensively in their 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The team put up 17 second-half points after entering halftime facing a 10-7 deficit.

On their initial two drives, the Rams offense was forced to punt. There were signs of a potential change of momentum when a 73-yard drive was capped off by a touchdown throw by Matthew Stafford, who connected with Allen Robinson II. The progress did not last.

The Panthers' halftime lead was largely created by a mistake from the Rams offense. Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six with 1:58 remaining in the opening half, which was Carolina's only touchdown in the game.

"This game today is another example of (how) you just never know what's going to happen," Stafford said. "Our left tackle goes out, and we've got to move guys around. Obviously that kind of spurred us in execution, but we've got to continue to do more of it. If we can do that more consistently and play off of our defense, who played great again today, that would be nice."

The Rams were without five of their eight top offensive linemen entering the game and lost Joe Noteboom to what is likely to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. It also didn't help that reporting surfaced hours before kickoff that Cam Akers' time with the team is done as they canvass trades.

"It's unbelievable, isn't it?" McVay said. "I feel sick for Joe Noteboom, but what a stud (Alaric) Jackson was to pivot from right guard to left tackle. He was outstanding all day."



It was a strong second half from the Rams on both sides of the football. The defense held the Panthers scoreless while the offense put up 17 points. Los Angeles played with discipline after the break, resulting in fewer mistakes. Against a less talented team, it made all the difference.

"Those are the games that are fun," Rams receiver Cooper Kupp said. "You don't like how things are going offensively in the first half ... but you really like having a bunch of guys being able to contribute, and seeing other guys succeed and feeling like it was something we did together as a team."

The Rams (3-3) now enter a bye week after pulling off a strong closing half against a lesser opponent to get back to .500 on the season. Have they turned the corner at last? Los Angeles will get the chance to show if it has in a rematch against the San Francisco 49ers after the bye week.