Rams Hold Slight Lead Over Bucs After Defensive First Half
The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, looking to get things back on track and get their record back to .500.
And after one half of play, despite struggling on the offensive end, they are on their way to doing just that, leading Tom Brady and the Bucs 7-6 heading into the locker room.
Speaking of struggles, perhaps no other Ram has had a rougher year than captain and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who entered the game with more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (seven).
Thus far, Sunday has been no different, with Stafford completing 7 of 17 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown -- 69 of which came on the lone touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp.
Outside of that play, the Rams' offense has totaled just 36 total yards, including a mere 16 on the ground.
Fortunately for the Rams, the defense has shown up to play vs. the Bucs, holding the six-time Super Bowl champion Brady to 124 yards passing on 15 of 24 completions, a good portion of which came in the final drive with the Rams playing prevent defense.
Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp didn't seem bothered by his headline-grabbing ankle injury on a long touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.
Live In-Game Updates: Bobby Wagner Blocks FG, Rams Lead Bucs 7-3 Late 2Q
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash for the third time in 14 months on Sunday.
Rams Inactives: RB Cam Akers Will Play vs. Buccaneers
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
The Rams have also held the Bucs' rushing attack to just 39 yards on 13 carries, including 13 yards on five carries from Leonard Fournette.
Tampa Bay will receive the ball to start the second half.
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!