Rams Hold Slight Lead Over Bucs After Defensive First Half

The Los Angeles Rams are struggling offensively, but hold a slight lead over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers after the first half.

The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, looking to get things back on track and get their record back to .500. 

And after one half of play, despite struggling on the offensive end, they are on their way to doing just that, leading Tom Brady and the Bucs 7-6 heading into the locker room.

Speaking of struggles, perhaps no other Ram has had a rougher year than captain and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who entered the game with more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (seven). 

Thus far, Sunday has been no different, with Stafford completing 7 of 17 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown -- 69 of which came on the lone touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp

Outside of that play, the Rams' offense has totaled just 36 total yards, including a mere 16 on the ground.

Fortunately for the Rams, the defense has shown up to play vs. the Bucs, holding the six-time Super Bowl champion Brady to 124 yards passing on 15 of 24 completions, a good portion of which came in the final drive with the Rams playing prevent defense. 

The Rams have also held the Bucs' rushing attack to just 39 yards on 13 carries, including 13 yards on five carries from Leonard Fournette.

Tampa Bay will receive the ball to start the second half.

