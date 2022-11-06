Live In-Game Updates: Ankle Looks Good! Cooper Kupp's 69-Yard TD Gives Rams 7-3 Lead vs. Bucs

A rematch of last season's thrilling NFC Divisional is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) look to get back on track after slow starts to the season.

The two teams will clash for the third time in 14 months after the Rams won 34-24 in Week 3 of last season before pulling off another win over quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs in the playoffs after an exciting 30-27 finish.

But things are much different this time around for both teams.

The Bucs stumble into Sunday on a three-game losing streak while the Rams are coming off a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, which saw LA get shutout in the second half.

The Rams will see the return of running back Cam Akers after a three-game absence for personal reasons. However, his return is unlikely to help remedy LA's poor rushing offense, which is averaging the second-fewest rush yards per game (68.4) this season.

The only team averaging less? Tampa Bay at 61.9 yards per game. Sunday should be a pass-heavy battle.

FIRST QUARTER

The Rams quickly went three-and-out on their first drive, picking up just five yards on a short catch from running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

change of possession

The Bucs began their first drive with a 10-yard catch from receiver Mike Evans and a 19-yard grab from veteran Julio Jones

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady then found Evans again for a 13-yard gain, but Tampa Bay was stuffed near the goal line and had to settle for three points.

FIELD GOAL BUCS: Succop nails a chip-shot 20-yard field goal to give Tampa Bay an early lead.

Bucs 3, Rams 0

change of possession

Rams receiver Van Jefferson gets his first target of the season deep downfield, but drops the easy pass with no one around him.

Stafford found receiver Cooper Kupp for two catches but it was a sack of Stafford that put the Rams into a 3rd and 19 before they punted.

change of possession

A first-down holding call killed Tampa Bay's drive before it began, as the Bucs went three-and-out.

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

Stafford found receiver Allen Robinson II for a five-yard gain on third-and-short

