Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Five QBs that Could Succeed Matthew Stafford
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the quarterbacks the Rams could go after in free agency this year or next year as well as three 2025 NFL Draft products that the team could turn to in case Matthew Stafford retires after the 2025 season.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Before their week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Sean McVay took time to discuss whether Jimmy Garoppolo was their contingency plan in case Matthew Stafford retires and what he expected from his backup QB.
Q: Will this game determine if Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback if Stafford
does not return to the Rams next season?
McVay: “No, I look at it as a great opportunity for Jimmy. I think one of the best things is this group has been totally and completely present focusing on what we can do on this day. I look at it as an opportunity that it's great for Jimmy to be able to go play this Sunday. That's really how I look at it.”
Q: How has Garoppolo approached the backup role this season?
McVay: “I think what I've seen is just a guy that's approached it like a pro and has been a great teammate. You can see just the respect, the reverence that he has for Matthew and really for each other that they have for one another. It's a really cool quarterback room. [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone does such a great job. It’s been cool to watch both those guys pour into Stetson [Bennett] as he's continuing to learn. Cooper [Kupp] and Puka [Nacua] end up in there a lot. I've just seen a guy that has been so consistent. He’s got a great way about himself. He has used all the practice reps he has accumulated to get better. I think he’s really been a big part of the growth that you've seen from our defense throughout the course of the year. It's hard to be able to get some of the looks that he's able to mimic and emulate when he's simulating the opposing quarterback. He really challenges our guys on the back end. He has a good rapport with the guys that he's playing with on the look team. I think those guys have gotten better as a result of his leadership.”
