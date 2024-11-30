Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: NFC West Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are preparing for a road matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-7) this Sunday afternoon. They will require a bounce back win to keep their playoff hopes alive with multiple tough games left to play this season.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives a summary on the entire NFC West injury reports and mentions a few things that head coach Sean McVay said on Friday at his media availability.
The Rams have just a few injuries with two players questionable and two listed as out. Tight end Tyler Higbee is on the injured list, but has not played all year long and just returning to practice for the first time this week. Offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle) is the other player out.
The 49ers are the one team that has the most injuries by far around the division. Six different players are hurt including defensive end Nick Bosa (hip,oblique), offensive lineman Trent Williams (ankle), defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (knee), and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (achilles).
With so many killer injuries and facing the red hot Buffalo Bills, the 49ers are in jeopardy of falling to 5-7 and last in the NFC West. They will need to overcome an incredible amount of obstacles in a dangerously cold environment to avoid that scenario.
The Seahawks and Cardinals are fairly healthy this week with no major issues that would drastically impact the outcomes of their contests. Both teams are tied for first in the division with a 6-5 record.
