Rams Jalen Ramsey Earns Late Pro Bowl Nod

Despite a down season for the Rams, Jalen Ramsey has earned a late Pro Bowl nod

Things did not exactly go the Los Angeles Rams' way in 2023.

Following up their Super Bowl LVI win with a 5-12 record, the Rams suffered through countless injuries and frustrating losses, missing out on the playoffs for just the second time in the Sean McVay era.

However, that doesn't mean there weren't a few positives to be had for LA fans - one of which was the play of star defensive back, Jalen Ramsey.

And as a result of his play, Ramsey has now been awarded a late Pro Bowl nod.

Ramsey will replace Eagles defensive back Darius Slay, who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Ramsey finished the season with a career-high tying four interceptions, 88 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two sacks - the first of his career.

However, despite his solid campaign, Ramsey has been the subject of trade rumors galore since the end of the season.

A three-time All-Pro, Ramsey is under contract with the Rams until 2026 - but there's an option to part ways following next season, meaning the marriage could come to an early end either way.

Ramsey, still just 28 years old, is undoubtedly one of the top cornerbacks in the game right now. A player of his caliber should get the Rams at least a first-round pick.

But ultimately, it's simply rumored at the moment ... even if the situation appears to have few positive developments.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.