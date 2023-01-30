Rocky Mountain Bye: Rams Coach Raheem Morris Out of Running in Denver

If Raheem Morris leaves the Los Angeles Rams, he won't don the Denver Broncos' orange and blue.

Per NFL Network, the Denver Broncos will not call upon Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Morris is one of several names to have fallen out of consideration for Denver's top headset: the report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero declares that the Broncos have turned their attention back to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after informing Morris, Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, and David Shaw that they will go in another direction.

Another candidate, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, opted to remain in his current role with the Dallas Cowboys while another defensive boss, San Francisco's DeMeco Ryans, partook in Sunday's conference championship action, his 49ers falling to Philadelphia. The report further hints that Denver could move on to other Sunday combatants if Harbaugh reaffirms his commitment to the Wolverines.

Morris remains in contention for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job, having recently been granted a second interview with the team. He has been referred to as a prime head coaching candidate after spending the last two seasons in Southern California. One of his finest efforts came against the Broncos on Christmas Day, when his unit forced four turnovers, six sacks, and scored the final touchdown of a 51-14 blowout at SoFi Stadium.

