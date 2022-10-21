From Police Academy to NFL, Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone 'Continuing to Grow'

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone's career nearly came to an end before it even truly began.

As a senior at San Jose State, Kolone suffered a broken fibula in addition to tearing several ligaments. A four-year starter for the Spartans, Kolone's college tenure came to a crashing end - and put his professional potential in serious jeopardy.

The 6-3, 316-pounder went undrafted Apr. 2018, but even with the odds stacked fully against Kolone, the Rams took a shot in the dark on his upside and brought him into camp.

Kolone stuck on the roster all the way through training camp before being waived in the final round of cuts. He was brought back a few days later but released once and for all on Sept. 11.

After fighting all the way back from his devastating injury, Kolone battled his way onto the Rams' roster bubble, but it simply wasn't enough. He went unsigned for the remainder of the season, with his career seemingly over.

But Kolone wasn't going down that easily.

The following spring, he was signed by the San Diego Fleet of the start-up Alliance of American Football (AAF) league and started seven games at center ... but the league went bankrupt in April.

Surely, that would be it for Kolone ... but, once again, it wasn't.

Kolone returned to the Rams later that month and bounced around from LA's practice squad to free agency and back again several times. He was cut in Dec. 2020 and, as opposed to the previous go-arounds, didn't get another contract.

Fast forward to the following August. Kolone, now 10 months removed from football, was in the San Diego police academy in preparation for the next phase of his life. This time, the idea that his career was over appeared to be turning into a reality.

And then, just like the three times before - when he had his significant leg injury, went unsigned throughout nearly his entire rookie season and then saw his league go bankrupt - Kolone was back on the gridiron.

The Rams simply refused to give up on him, agreeing to terms on a contract in the early phases of training camp. In a commonality, Kolone was released during the final round of training camp cuts before rejoining the practice squad.

He was finally moved to the active roster in Week 14 of 2021, the first time he was able to dress for an NFL game. However, he didn't play, and spent the rest of the campaign on the practice squad, watching from the sidelines as the Rams.

Kolone went through the same August routine - sans the police academy part - this fall, but to a different tune. In Los Angeles' second preseason game, the fifth-year pro heard his name called ... after the game by coach Sean McVay.

"Just been really pleased with Jeremiah Kolone, his toughness that he's played at inside," said McVay.

Making an impression on McVay to the point of drawing outside praise was a positive start to Kolone's roster-making journey, but he still had to clear one final hurdle: the final wave of cuts, quickly becoming an arch-nemesis.

Unfortunately, Kolone fell to 0-5 against the cut day, marking a disappointing end to his otherwise standout offseason. He was once again re-signed to the practice squad, seemingly poised for another year of watching from the sidelines.

Then, injuries struck - but not to him. The Rams, down several offensive linemen, including center Brian Allen and right guard Logan Bruss, signed Kolone to the active roster in Week 2, where he made his long-awaited debut against the Atlanta Falcons, playing five snaps on special teams.

Two weeks later, center Coleman Shelton - replacing Allen - went down with an ankle injury, and Kolone was thrown into action. His opponent? The San Francisco 49ers, owners of the league's top-run defense.

Kolone's 58 snaps were the first he'd seen on offense, and while the moment - Monday Night Football on national television against one of the best front sevens in professional football - was big, he wasn't going to let it get in the way of all that he'd done to reach the point.

Despite the Rams scoring just nine points in a 15-point loss, McVay made sure to single out Kolone's efforts.

"I thought Jeremiah Kolone, given the circumstances, did a really commendable job coming in, gutting it out, and handling it against an excellent defense," McVay said. "Really proud of him.”

Kolone received his first career start the week after against the Dallas Cowboys and once again started in last Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Rams' offensive line turned in a strong performance against Carolina, allowing just one sack on quarterback Matthew Stafford and paving the way for over 100 yards rushing, even with left tackle Joe Noteboom departing early in the second quarter with a season-ending Achilles injury.

While not perfect, Kolone has managed to hold his own through his first three games of significant regular season action, earning Stafford's respect along the way.

“I think he did a nice job (against Carolina)," Stafford said. "Every time he goes out there, I think he gets a little bit better. He gets more comfortable. He is doing a better job communicating, which is great ... He's continuing to grow and get better at that. It's a difficult thing and just happy for him and to see his progress.”

Stafford's focused on Kolone's progress from a micro perspective, looking at how his play can help the Rams' injury-riddled offensive line trend upward as the season reaches the halfway mark.

But on a broader scale, the progress Kolone has made in just under 16 months, from police academy to starting in the NFL, is even more rapid than his on-field play. It's a lesson of belief, perseverance, and an unwillingness from both player and team to quit one another.

Kolone's rollercoaster ride has culminated in a key role on the reigning Super Bowl champions. Hollywood? Definitely, but for Kolone, it's the reality he's fought so hard for after years of being on the other end of the spectrum.

A potential career-ending injury, out of football twice, a stop in law enforcement, and being released during the final round of cuts five times later, Kolone has arrived - and he's only getting better by the day.

