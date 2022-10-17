Skip to main content

Rams 'Exploring' Trade of Unhappy RB Cam Akers, Coach Sean McVay Admits

We have been told that the Cam Akers match with the Rams is over, though Sean McVay is trying to leave the door ajar, if only just a bit.
As RamDigest/SI wrote on Sunday, per an NFL source, running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams are "done'' with each other, which was to lead to the team attempting to trade him.

And now it is Monday, and those efforts are an open league secret - so much so that coach Sean McVay really has no other choice but to be frank about the situation.

Said McVay, while reviewing with the media the Rams' Week 6 win over Carolina: "There is a possibility that we could try to help him look for a fresh new start with another team. That's something that we've explored.''

Initial reports suggested that the Akers issue was "a personal matter,'' but that is not the case. Late last week, McVay said the parties were "working through some things'' with the absent Akers, who continues to be absent due not to "personal reasons'' but for "philosophical football reasons.''

Who is in the market for a former second-round running back who has not quite found his way with the now 3-3 Rams? At this point, it's not about L.A. reaping some bonanza, but rather, about clearing the building of a problem ... no matter the source or the blame regarding that problem.

McVay last week said the Rams would not rule out pursuing another running back, with Darrell Henderson now the No. 1 guy.

Meanwhile, we have been told that the Akers match with the Rams is over, though McVay is trying to leave the door ajar, if only just a bit.

"If that (trade exploration) doesn't come to fruition, then we'll figure out a solution (on) how to best move forward with him,'' the coach said.

