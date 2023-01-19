Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?

The Los Angeles Rams are in the process of adding more faces to Sean McVay's coaching staff.

Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff.

The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network.

This potential interview comes on the heels of Wednesday's events, which saw the Rams parts ways with multiple assistant coaches. Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters were all relieved of duties.

Outten could now be a potential replacement for former LA offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who took the same role at the collegiate ranks with the Kentucky Wildcats.



Outten, 39, is stiller older than the 36-year-old McVay, but could soon become a part of the budding coaching tree of the Super Bowl-winning head coach should the Rams show continued interest after the potential interview.

Before joining the Broncos last offseason, Outten was a tight ends coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 after spending time as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons.

