How to Watch: Rams vs. Raiders Preseason Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams will continue their preseason schedule against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 21 at SoFi Stadium. Here is how to watch and listen to their preseason matchup.

Coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason opener, the Los Angeles Rams will look to bounce back this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Rams hosted the Raiders for a two-day joint practice in advance of Saturday's preseason matchup.

The two teams flashed their starters in the joint practices but they'll scale it back and give their reserves most of the looks in the preseason matchup.

“We’re looking at the Rams experience as a couple more preseason games,” Jon Gruden told Las Vegas reporters on Tuesday. “You might not see the starters in the Rams game as much as you’ll see them if you were at practice. Sean McVay and I will talk about that a little bit and try to come up with what we deem as the best thing for both of our teams. We want to see the best against the best, and we want to use the preseason game to see the guys that are inexperienced to see where they are in terms of their growth.”

As is the case for many teams around the league, the second preseason matchup will serve as a prime opportunity for inexperienced players to show flashes and prove themselves.

In addition to following along on RamDigest.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Los Angeles Rams Saturday matchup:

Game information: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Current Preseason Records: Raiders (1-0) vs. Rams (0-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM (PT)

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

TV: KCBS-TV: (Los Angeles and Orange County), NFL Network (National)

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

