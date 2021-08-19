Rams Should Sign QB Josh Rosen: A Match Made in Sean McVay Heaven

If Sean McVay says "no'' to the Josh Rosen idea, we trust his judgment. But if McVay trusts himself as a "QB Whisperer,'' he should throw this dart.

The argument in favor of former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen in a Los Angeles Rams uniform is only partial about Rosen himself.

To us, it's mostly about coach Sean McVay.

The San Francisco 49ers have waived the once-promising quarterback, and he's cleared waivers - meaning nobody wants a minimum-wage QB. But in terms of simply being what we like to call a "dart throw'' at the all-important position of QB?

The Rams - because of McVay - should throw that dart.

We really cannot make a strong argument for anything Rosen has done since being the 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen was 3-10 as a starter, throwing 14 interceptions against 11 touchdowns. He was deemed expendable when the Cardinals felt they could upgrade by taking Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick a year later and then started the bounce-around effect.

Rosen was traded to Miami for a second-round pick in 2019 and a 2020 fifth-round pick. He struggled with the Dolphins where he started three games and had one touchdown against five interceptions.

The Dolphins then took quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 draft, and Rosen was waived.

Rosen spent the 2020 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in December of 2020.

A familiar pattern followed Rosen as the 49ers then traded up to draft Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With Rosen behind Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, he didn't have a place on the 49ers.

And here we are.

The Rams believe quarterback Matthew Stafford, acquired in the blockbuster trade from Detroit, is their "over-the-top'' Super Bowl piece; we'd like to think they're right. But that also means that if Stafford ever gets hurt, L.A. remains a QB away.

Is Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges impressive enough to never look at another QB? Is John Wolford? Is Bryce Perkins, who has shown a little something, but can't match Rosen's 20-NFL-games pedigree?

If McVay says "no'' to this, we trust his judgment. But if McVay trusts himself as a "QB Whisperer,'' he should throw this dart. Bottom line, though: Anybody who can throw a football ends up getting countless shots. Rosen will get another. He might be able to make it work with McVay. And McVay might be able to make it work with him.

