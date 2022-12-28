Sean McVay Ready For 'Great Challenge' of Facing Former Rams Coach Brandon Staley

When the Rams take on the Chargers on Sunday, they will be facing former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for the first time.

The season has been wildly different for the two Los Angeles teams, as the defending champion Rams have battled injuries to a 5-10 record while the Chargers sit at 9-6 and have clinched their first playoff berth of the Justin Herbert era.

Now, the two teams are set to face off in Week 17, with Rams' coach Sean McVay speaking on Tuesday about the excitement of facing his former defensive coordinator.

“I think it’s a great challenge,” McVay said. “We’ll jump into the tape here after I finish up with you guys. You guys know the amount of respect that I have for him as a football mind and a football coach."

"You can see they’ve done a great job putting themselves in legitimate playoff contention where they’re excellent and I think they are great in crunch time moments."

It won't be easy for the Rams, especially with injuries along the offensive line and to key playmakers, but McVay has proven to have a few tricks up his sleeve. That being said, Staley will definitely make life difficult on Sunday.

"He does a great job of trying to create a lot of conflict and try to be the aggressor," McVay said. "Dictate the terms from his vantage point defensively with the scheme that he runs and the mind that he has.”

This season has not gone the way the Rams had hoped it would, but Sunday gives them a chance to beat a familiar face and a crosstown rival.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page