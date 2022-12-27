Rams QB Baker Mayfield Details Why LA is 'An Efficient Place'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield was the definition of efficient in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.

Based on everything they've been through this season, Christmas Day couldn't have gone better for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Rams decimated the Denver Broncos 51-14 in a game that was never really close between two four-win teams. LA's defense set the tone early against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, allowing quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to cruise to an easy day of work.

Despite the Broncos' offensive struggles this season, their defense has remained elite.

But due to the efficiency that the Rams organization has, per Mayfield, the newly-adjusted quarterback was able to post one of the most efficient and best games of his career in the win.

"Everybody on the sidelines is always communicating," Mayfield said. "It's an efficient place.”

Mayfield went 24 of 28 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 85.7 completion percentage was the second-highest of his career, as he looked unfazed against a Broncos secondary that is averaging the sixth-fewest passing yards per game this season (196.9).



Mayfield connected well in the passing game with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins, but he's crediting the improved communication with coach Sean McVay and the rest of team as a major reason for why he's been able to lead LA to nearly half of its season win total since arriving.

“It's definitely improved drastically," Mayfield said of the communication. "So instead of it just being about the game plan, we’re really talking about what we're seeing out there, and it's just more of an NFL style communication at this point now instead of just trying to get me ready to play."

Mayfield was likely the last player Rams fan saw joining the team this season considering the three quarterbacks that were already on the roster. But he said that all three of them have continued to assist in his understanding of the offense from the sidelines.

"I'm enjoying it," Mayfield said. "The sideline’s always helpful. Like I said, Matthew's helping out too ... John (Wolford), (Bryce) Perkins."

The Rams don't have the pressure of the playoffs weighing on their shoulders. So with two games left, Mayfield will get to earn some quality game reps before heading into an offseason that will be full of more learning and teaching.

The Rams (5-10) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) face off at their shared home stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

