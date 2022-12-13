Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has endured several injuries since the start of training camp ... but will it affect his offseason schedule?

The Los Angeles Rams have endured a nightmare of a season, most notably on the injury front where stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have all missed significant time.

As such, the last thing Los Angeles wants is to have similar fate or nagging injuries carry into next season, as this year already looks to be a lost cause.

At the forefront of the conversation is Stafford, who's presumably out for the season with a neck strain spinal cord contusion, in addition to previously battling shoulder issues and a concussion.

It was a disappointing - and painful - year for Stafford ... but will it lead to offseason surgery? Rams coach Sean McVay weighed in.

“No, he'll be good," McVay shared. "To my knowledge, there's nothing like that that's going to be required or necessary. I think it'll be great for Matthew to be able to have a healthy off-season and do a lot of the things that I think he'll feel good about being able to do.”

The ability to have a full offseason is something McVay in particular is excited about, as the 36-year-old cited Los Angeles' short offseason following the Super Bowl victory as a reason behind his team's struggles.

And yet, even as his team sits with just a 4-9 record, holds sole possession of last place in the NFC West and is likely out for the season, Stafford remains as invested in the Rams as ever - even communicating with new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield over the headset.

While many know of Stafford's talent on the field, it's this approach of commitment and overall attention to detail that has caught McVay's eyes this year.

“What's so impressive about Matthew is just being able to contribute and connect with his teammates, stay connected with his teammates in any way that he can," McVay said. "His vantage point, his understanding, his ability to still be able to contribute in spite of (the injury). I know he wants to be out there competing with his teammates. (He) has just continued to impress me with the man he is.”

Set to return for his third season under center, Stafford will have to wait some nine months until he can impact a Rams game with his play - but he's undeterred from finding ways to make his mark this year.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.