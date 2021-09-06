NFL Coach Says Rams' Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay Will be 'Fantastic' Pairing

An NFL coach has given the duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay high praise ahead of the 2021 season.

Expectations for Rams fans have raised a couple notches following the offseason trade to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford.

And it turns out they’re not alone. At least one NFL coach is assuming big things are ahead for the duo of Stafford and coach Sean McVay.

"Stafford with Sean is going to be fantastic," a coach told Peter King, written in his Football Morning in America column. "Sean's been waiting for a guy who can execute everything he wants to call."

McVay is known as a brilliant offensive mind, leading the Rams to a winning season in each of his four years in Los Angeles. He's put together a 43-21 record, also featuring a Super Bowl LIII appearance.

Initially, it looked as if quarterback Jared Goff would be the man under center for the foreseeable future in Los Angeles. But as things started to deteriorate in his development — not being able to tap into the entire playbook — McVay and company decided it was time to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick.

Ultimately, they settled on Stafford being the guy who they hope can lead the Rams to the promised land. While Stafford is destined to post big numbers in McVay's offense, his playoff experience is vastly thin for a quarterback entering his 13th season in the NFL.

Stafford is 0-3 all-time in the playoffs. Certainly, it's not all a reflection of him as he endured all sorts of dysfunction with the Detroit Lions.

Stafford will now have the opportunity to re-write his playoff resume in an offense that is poised to rank near the top of the league. He'll have the joy of throwing to the likes of Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and others. Not to mention having McVay dial up plays for the offense is just another benefit he'll get the opportunity to take advantage of with his new team.

Despite the Lions never posing much of a threat during Stafford's time in Detroit, his talent was never put in question. Stafford has registered eight seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards. He's averaged over 23 touchdowns per season, while adding 31 fourth-quarter comebacks.

If Stafford and McVay can get in sync like this NFL coach believes they can, the sky is the limit for what the Rams can accomplish.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.