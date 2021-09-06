Details Revealed on Rams P Johnny Hekker's Contract Restructure

Rams P Johnny Hekker has restructured his contract ahead of the 2021 season. Here are the details.

In what seemed like punter Johnny Hekker could be on his way out, the Rams stayed loyal to its longest-tenured member of the team, solidifying Hekker as the team's punter in 2021.

Hekker ultimately beat out Corey Bojorquez as they sent him to the Green Bay Packers prior to the roster cutdown deadline.

Hekker and the Rams agreed to restructure his current contract which played into him remaining in Los Angeles. Field Yates of ESPN reported the contract details on Monday, indicating the Rams will save $1 million in cap space.

Prior to restructuring Hekker’s contract, he was on the hook for $3.75 million this year, $4 million in 2022 and $4.25 million in 2023.

Now, after Hekker agreed to take a team-friendly discount, he can earn up to $2.75 million this season and in 2022, while earning $3 million in 2023.

This restructure also gives Hekker the ability to void his final year under contract in 2023 if he'd like to hit free agency.

Hekker has since been named a team captain. He spoke at his media availability last week, detailing his connection with the Rams organization and how difficult it was for him mentally to fight for his job in a position battle while dealing with COVID-19 complications.

"Thankful to be back," Hekker said when greeting the media at his Thursday availability.

"It was tough sitting at home in such a competitive part of the season and competitive environment Corey and I were in," Hekker said. "It was difficult but I'm thankful for the training staff here."

Hekker is a four-time All-Pro, being once regarded among the game's best punters in the NFL. His 45.6-yard average per punt last season was a tick down from where it's been in previous years, but nonetheless Hekker can still flip the field with the best of them.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.