Rams' Season-Long Betting Odds

Which future bets on the Rams will you be placing this season?

The NFL season is almost here and sports gambling will presumably follow. The Rams have considerable expectations to put together a quality 2021 campaign and betters will be taking an in-depth look at what the oddsmakers think of them as well.

If you're looking to put money on the Rams this season, here are some interesting bets to consider:

Rams +1500 to have the best regular-season record

The Rams have the seventh-highest odds to finish the 2021 season with the best regular-season record. While the Rams made improvements on offense, they did lose two key starters on the backend of their defense. Also, the NFC West is arguably the best division in the NFL so even if two or three teams from the division make the playoffs, it's not going to be easy an easy trek along the way.

Rams -200 to reach the playoffs

The Rams have the seventh-highest odds to reach the playoffs. This is a bet that will presumably be one the majority believe will hit, but the NFL is a game of injuries and you truly never know what's ahead. While this is regarded as a 'safe' bet, the payout isn’t great based on line from the oddsmakers.

Rams +188 to win the NFC West

The Rams and 49ers are tied at the top with the same odds to win the NFC West. As mentioned earlier, this division is expected to be highly competitive with the winner likely being crowned on the final weekend of the season. The Rams are certainly capable to win the NFC West but aren’t exactly a shoo-in. This line and potential to hit is one worth considering based on the payout.

Rams +550 to win the NFC Championship

The Rams have the second-highest odds to win the NFC Championship, sharing the same odds with the 49ers and Packers, while trailing just the Buccaneers. These odds indicate a logjam at the top with four teams all in the mix to win the NFC Championship game and advance to the Super Bowl. The Rams will play all three of these teams during the regular season so they can help themselves out a bit by leading the charge prior to reaching the postseason.

QB Matthew Stafford +1600 to win the MVP

Stafford has the seventh-highest odds to win MVP for the 2021 season. Nobody has ever disputed his talent, but rather the team around him in Detroit held back what he could truly be. Now with the Rams, coach Sean McVay is expected to unleash Stafford's full potential which in theory will lead to a big season. Stafford is expected to pass the ball quite regularly which should help his case for the MVP award.

