Rams' Payout to Lions in Matthew Stafford Trade Quickly Rising

During their Super Bowl run last season, the Los Angeles Rams received a strong impact from Matthew Stafford. When parting with significant draft capital to acquire a quarterback later in his NFL career, there tends to be some downside at some point.

After winning a Super Bowl following the trade, the Rams surely wouldn't hesitate to do it again if presented with the opportunity to do so. However, now, the downside part of the transaction seems to be on track to being realized after this season.

Part of the transaction to acquire Stafford involved the Rams parting with their 2023 first-round pick to the Lions. Given they hold a 3-8 record through 11 games, if the season were to end today, it would give Detroit the No. 3 overall selection in the draft.

Plenty of games remain for the Rams to turn things around, but doing so could soon be made all the more challenging. As ESPN reported, it remains unclear if Staford will be able to return to the lineup this season after suffering a back injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

"Stafford's status going forward is similar to that of injured Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was expected to miss six to eight weeks after having ankle surgery," Adam Schefter wrote. "Sources told ESPN the Rams, who have lost four straight games and six of their past seven, feel there is no need to rush back an injured player unless the season stops slipping away."

If Stafford cannot play again this season, the Rams will be forced to rely on backup quarterback options. Bryce Perkins started in Week 12 in Los Angeles' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished by completing just 56.5 percent of his pass attempts for 100 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

With no shortage of injuries already plaguing the Rams, it will be a tall task for coach Sean McVay to turn things around any time soon. Again, while the Rams would surely re-do the Stafford trade if given the chance to do so again, the cost to do so could prove to be much higher than expected..

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here