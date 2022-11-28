Rams Notebook: Los Angeles' Offensive Woes Continue in 26-10 Chiefs Loss

It has undoubtedly been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams, and those woes continued on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What was once an exciting game when the schedule was initially released, and thus dubbed "America's Game of the Week" by FOX quickly lost a lot of its appeal when the Rams began to struggle.

To make matters worse for a lethargic Rams offense already missing Cooper Kupp, they announced that quarterback Matthew Stafford would miss the game which led to Bryce Perkins being named the starter.

The offense was not much better under Perkins, only putting up 10 points in a 26-10 blowout, as the Rams have now lost five straight games and continue to tumble down the standings.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Rams loss to the Chiefs.

Offense sputters once again

Look, it was unlikely that Bryce Perkins would come in and offer enough of a spark to completely revitalize the Rams offense. However, there was some hope that his ability to scramble and keep plays alive with his legs could at the very least make things interesting to watch.

Well, that was far from the case as the Rams offense looked just as bad as it has all season. The Rams were out gained by the Chiefs 437 yards to 198 and simply could not get anything going on offense.

Bend don't break defense

While this was a blowout loss for the Rams, their defense actually performed about as well as they could have against the Chiefs offense. On paper the performance might leave a lot to be desired, but when you're constantly on the field due to a poor offensive performance, there is only so much you can do.

Yes, they allowed 26 points on 437 yards of total offense. However, they did a relatively good job of keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone, only allowing two touchdowns in the loss and holding Kansas City to four field goals.

Now what?

The Rams still have games left to play this season, but despite that their season is essentially over. It would take an absolute miracle to turn things around to make a playoff push and with a roster devastated by as many injuries said miracle is highly unlikely.

Normally this is when a team would throw in the towel on the season and tank, except the Rams' first-round pick in 2023 belongs to the Detroit Lions. Now, with the possibility of the trio of Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay and Aaron Donald retiring after the season, the future has quickly become very bleak for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

