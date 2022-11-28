Shorthanded Rams Offense Stumbles Once Again In Loss to Kansas City

Prior to the season, this matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs appeared destined to be a potential late-season matchup with playoff implications or even a possible Super Bowl preview.

However, this game ended up being a tale of two teams going in different directions. The Rams could not muster much of anything on offense, and the Chiefs are now on a five-game winning streak.

The Rams losing skid continues following another poor showing, resulting in a 26-10 loss, which is their fifth straight loss.

While the scoreboard shows that the Rams only lost by two scores, the game was not really close. If not for a solid performance from the defensive side of the ball, this would have been a blowout loss for the Rams.

Despite giving up 320 passing yards, one touchdown to Patrick Mahomes and 69 rushing yards, and a touchdown to Isiah Pacheco, the Rams' defense forced Kansas City to settle for field goals.

In fact, the Chiefs scored one touchdown in six red zone trips and if you were just looking at the box score without actually watching the game, you would think the Rams held the Kansas City offense in check. Out of eight possessions, the Chiefs punted once, turned the ball over on an interception, and Harrison Butker hit field goals of 27, 32, 22, and 22 yards.

Of course, missing quarterback Matthew Stafford had some impact on the Rams' offensive production, but they've struggled just as much with him under center. Bryce Perkins, who got his first NFL start filling in for Stafford, finished the game completing 13-of-23 passes for 100 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions, along with 44 rushing yards. The former undrafted free agent out of the 2020 NFL Draft was also sacked three times.

Perkins' first NFL touchdown pass went to Van Jefferson on a fourth down play in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 20-10.

Even with 116 rushing yards between Perkins, Cam Akers, and Kyren Williams, the run game was still ineffective. Williams ran for 35 yards on 11 carries which was the most on the team and the most for him this season.

Now, the Rams' season is more or less over, as their already slim playoff odds took a major hit with another loss. Sitting at 3-8, and with six games left in the season, the Rams will look to turn things around on offense when they host the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

