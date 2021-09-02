September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Vikings Sign Former Rams WR Trishton Jackson to Practice Squad

Formerly of the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Trishton Jackson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Author:

As a result of the NFL roster cutdown, wide receiver Trishton Jackson was waived by the Rams on Tuesday.

Ideally a candidate they'd like to have back following the waiver period, Jackson has signed with the Vikings as he'll join the Minnesota practice squad.

Jackson, 23, joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent last season as a rookie. He registered five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown this preseason.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Jackson has adequate length to win contested catches. However, his slender frame will be put into question as he'll have to prove he can get off press coverage on a regular basis.

Recommended Articles

IMG-0251
Play

Vikings Sign Former Rams WR Trishton Jackson to Practice Squad

Formerly of the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Trishton Jackson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

IMG-0100
Play

Rams P Johnny Hekker Provides Insight on Position Battle With Corey Bojorquez

Rams punter Johnny Hekker is grateful to be back with the Rams for another season

IMG-0185
Play

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

Follow along to see who the Rams sign to their practice squad

In the college ranks at Syracuse, he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors as a redshirt junior, leading the team with 66 grabs and 1,023 receiving yards. Jackson did not play in the 2018 college football season as a result of the NCAA transfer rule, coming over from Michigan State.

Jackson will now look to crack the Vikings' 53-man roster. Minnesota's wide receiver group features two Pro Bowl pass-catchers with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen being the team's top two options. 

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0251
News

Vikings Sign Former Rams WR Trishton Jackson to Practice Squad

IMG-0100
News

Rams P Johnny Hekker Provides Insight on Position Battle With Corey Bojorquez

IMG-0185
News

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

IMG-0016
News

Rams Place two on Injured Reserve, Chris Garrett on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Johnny Hekker: NFL Tracker

IMG-0246
News

Rams Pleased With First-Week Progress of RB Sony Michel

IMG-0238
News

Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Strong Praise About S Jordan Fuller

IMG-0014
News

Chiefs to Sign Former Rams LB Christian Rozeboom

IMG-0230
News

Chargers Claim Recently Waived DL Eric Banks From Rams