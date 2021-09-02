Vikings Sign Former Rams WR Trishton Jackson to Practice Squad

Formerly of the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Trishton Jackson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

As a result of the NFL roster cutdown, wide receiver Trishton Jackson was waived by the Rams on Tuesday.

Ideally a candidate they'd like to have back following the waiver period, Jackson has signed with the Vikings as he'll join the Minnesota practice squad.

Jackson, 23, joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent last season as a rookie. He registered five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown this preseason.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Jackson has adequate length to win contested catches. However, his slender frame will be put into question as he'll have to prove he can get off press coverage on a regular basis.

In the college ranks at Syracuse, he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors as a redshirt junior, leading the team with 66 grabs and 1,023 receiving yards. Jackson did not play in the 2018 college football season as a result of the NCAA transfer rule, coming over from Michigan State.

Jackson will now look to crack the Vikings' 53-man roster. Minnesota's wide receiver group features two Pro Bowl pass-catchers with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen being the team's top two options.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.