September 1, 2021
2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

Follow along to see who the Rams sign to their practice squad.
The Rams have declared who made their 53-man roster, and the waiver claiming period has come and gone shortly after. Therefore, the NFL is now onto signing players to practice squads which can be made official by 1 p.m. PT today.

NFL teams carry 16 players on the practice squad, and six can be veterans with two or more seasons in the NFL.

Follow along here as we update our tracker of the players signed to the Rams practice squad:

WR Landen Akers

The Rams announced the following additional signings:

RB Otis Anderson

TE Kendall Blanton

OT Chandler Brewer

DE Earnest Brown LV

DT Marquise Copeland

DB Dont'e Deayon

OG Jeremiah Kolone

WR J.J. Koski

DB Kareem Orr

DB Tyler Hall

LB Micah Kiser

LB Justin Lawler

OT Max Pircher (International practice squad player)

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

