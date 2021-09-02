Rams DC Raheem Morris Deliverers Strong Praise About S Jordan Fuller

Rams safety Jordan Fuller was sensational as a rookie, and new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has reiterated that same assessment from his leadership throughout training camp.

The Rams drafted safety Jordan Fuller in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he's been everything the team could have hoped for as a late-round pick.

Fuller registered three interceptions, five pass breakups and 60 tackles last season. Coming out of Ohio State, Fuller played a bunch of meaningful games on the big stage, but his profile as a prospect wasn't all that high.

However, in just his second NFL season, Fuller has been named a team captain alongside eight others. Fuller is the youngest captain on the Rams.

For a sixth-round pick to be awarded that kind of recognition just a year after fighting for a roster spot, speaks volume to the kind of leadership he conducts himself with. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reiterated Fuller's leadership, detailing what he does that makes him such a valuable piece to the Rams secondary.

“It’s really rare. You’re talking about a special human,” Morris said Wednesday following practice. “You’re talking about a guy that stepped in. I forget what round he was actually drafted, maybe six. He came in at a sixth-round pick and then be able to come in to become a starter, go through some adversity, fight through an injury, be able to bounce back. Now you come back, attack another offseason. You attack the offseason with a new coach on defense, somebody you got to help out and somebody you got to teach how to communicate with you. Then you meet with that guy and you get a chance to bond with them during training camp, to watch him grow with his team.

"His team voted him as a captain. That is extremely special and extremely rare. It says it all about the young man.”

Fuller is expected to take upon the role of wearing the green dot, serving as the quarterback of the defense.

“I’ve been around a couple of fortunate guys that have come in and contributed," Morris said. "I don’t know if I’ve been around a guy like Fuller who can come in and contribute and also take a leadership role and take a certain responsibility to his guys with examples.”

If Fuller can continue in stride with what he did as a rookie, the Rams have all the reason to look back and believe they found the hidden gem of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Finding a starting-caliber player on Day 3 of the draft is rare in itself, but finding a player like Fuller who boasts the playmaking ability matched with his leadership, exemplifies a home run draft selection.

Fuller will look to attack year-two head-on, patrolling the second level of Morris' defense in what was the No. 1 unit in the NFL last season.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.