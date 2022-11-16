Saints' Dennis Allen Noncommittal on Starting QB vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could potentially have quarterback Matthew Stafford back for Sunday's road tilt with the New Orleans Saints, though he still remains in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, per Rams coach Sean McVay.

But the quarterback situation for New Orleans (3-7) remains equally uncertain. And whether or not Saints coach Dennis Allen already knows if he'll trot out Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton to be the starting quarterback on Sunday against LA (3-6), he's not admitting anything as of now. This might be the smartest strategy given that fact that both teams are desperate for any kind of advantage given their current do-or-die circumstances.

"We gotta try to do what we feel like gives our team the best chance to win," Allen said Monday. "That's ultimately what the decision will come down to."



Dalton has started the past seven games for the Saints but has gone just 2-5 during that span. He's looked steady at times but also failed to top 210 passing yards in his past two games, both losses.

Winston has been dealing with ankle and back injuries since he last took the field in a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In three games of action, he's thrown for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Dalton showed flashes of being the season-long answer at quarterback, but Winston, despite his injuries, brings the down-field ability that could help open up the Saints playbook.

Like the Rams, Allen feels his team enters Sunday having failed the expectations for the season regardless of who's been taking QB1 snaps.

"We got a team that's coming in here that's similar in some ways in that they had high expectations for this season and things haven't gone as well for them," Allen said. "I kinda think we're in the same boat in that regard."

A loss Sunday for the Rams would all but eliminate them for a realistic shot at the postseason. And whether it's Dalton or Winston at the helm, a win will be hard to come by given LA's offensive woes.

The Rams and Saints kickoff from Caesars Superdome on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

