Rams Notebook: Baker Mayfield Bakes Raiders In 17-16 Comeback Win

The expectations between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Thursday night matchup were not very high. What once looked like a solid game during the offseason was now a game between two underwhelming teams.

However, there were still intriguing storylines to follow for the Rams in this one, namely the addition of quarterback Baker Mayfield and how much playing time he would get. If any.

That being said, this game was the snooze fest it was assumed to be until the final Rams' possession in which Mayfield led the Rams on a 98-yard game-winning drive for the 17-16 win.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Rams' come-from-behind win over the Raiders.

Mayfield's Hollywood debut

The Rams have had a rotating carousel of quarterbacks this season, with Matthew Stafford's injury leading to John Wolford and Bryce Perkins earning starts. Then they claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers on Tuesday when he was released by the Carolina Panthers, and the question became when he would see the field for them.

Despite only joining the Rams on Tuesday, though, Mayfield replaced Wolford against the Raiders and impressed in his debut. He finished completing 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, with the touchdown capping off a 98-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts to seal the comeback victory in his debut.

Defense does its job, again

It was far from pretty at times, but the Rams' defense did its job against the Raiders and contained their offense when called upon, especially in the second half. At halftime, the Rams trailed 13-3 while the defense struggled to get off of the field at times.

However, a switch flipped for the Rams out of halftime as they completely shut down the Raiders' offense. They held the Raiders offense to only three points in the second half, namely a crucial three-and-out that set the stage for Mayfield's 98-yard drive heroics.

Swagger returns to SoFi

The Rams entered the fourth quarter trailing 16-3 and once again appeared dead in the water, seemingly heading for their seventh straight loss. Then, Mayfield flipped a switch and the Rams offense scored 14 unanswered points in the 17-16 comeback win.

No, this win does not suddenly make the Rams playoff contenders, but it injects some swagger back into the team. With four games left, they still have plenty to play for in terms of gaining momentum into the offseason. If Mayfield continues to play like he did tonight as well, then the Rams are prime candidates to end the season on an impressive winning streak.

