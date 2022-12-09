Sean McVay: Baker Mayfield 'Whole 20 Plays' of Practice Before Leading Rams to Comeback Win

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback situation has been in shambles for the majority of the season.

After not throwing any passes during offseason work, Matthew Stafford entered training camp back in July with an elbow issue. Now, of course, the veteran starting signal-caller is on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Sean McVay had to turn to John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and now Baker Mayfield after picking him up on waivers just three days ago.

Despite not being on the Rams very long, Mayfield led his new team to a dramatic 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown - which came with just 10 seconds left to play when he found Van Jefferson for a 23-yard score.

In between, there was a lot of studying and not a lot of practice with his teammates. Sean McVay told reporters after the game that in the one practice Mayfield participated, he got in a whole 20 plays. There were two 10-play periods he was on the field for and “he made some throws and was able to do some different things.”

“Yeah, we spent a lot of – there’s a lot of concepts carry over with things that he’s done and you should see his notebook and how quickly he got himself up to speed,” McVay said. “But it was one practice. We had two 10-play periods, whatever it would be on a Friday, on Wednesday, so yesterday. I just can’t say enough about how impressed I am with just the command, the comfort, and even just the operation. (Baker) being able to just call the plays within the 40-second play clock or even 25 seconds out of a clock stoppage or it. I’m still kind of like, what the hell’s going on right now?”

Mayfield talked about what went through his mind when he scored a game-winning touchdown with Jefferson.

“Seeing the coverage, I was truly shocked they pressed him up for 15 seconds left knowing that we didn't have any timeouts left, Mayfield said. "He did a great job winning off the line of scrimmage and going and making a play. That was just a… put it up for him to make a play.”

The Rams' next game is not until Dec 19 against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Mayfield was able to pull off a tremendous performance after just one walk-through, imagine what he can do with 11 days to prepare.

