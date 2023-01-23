Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home.

According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.

Dirt says about the home: "While most Hidden Hills mansions are newly-built modern farmhouses, this 1980s red-brick manor bucks the trend in its proudly traditional manner, standing rigidly upright atop a high knoll. Altogether, there are eight bedrooms, eight full baths, and two powder rooms in more than 11,000 square feet of living space."

Stafford is the latest fellow Ram to join the Hidden Hills community that already includes Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Sean McVay, and Aaron Donald.

Despite rumors of a potential retirement, Stafford announced that he would return to the Rams after coach McVay put to the long-drawn-out rumors of taking a "break from football" to rest.

Stafford played in nine games as he dealt with multiple concussions and a back injury that ultimately shut him down.

The veteran quarterback will look to lead the team to better fortunes in 2023 after a disaster 5-12 season.

