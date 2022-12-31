How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris

While he has had an up-and-down season, Raheem Morris is proud of rookie Cobie Durant's growth.

When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field.

That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2 after an injury to Troy Hill.

He quickly made a good impression, recording his first career sack and interception. However, a hamstring injury sidelined him for three games.

After returning from injury, which saw him playing on special teams for five games, Durant once again showed he can be a game-changer on defense with two interceptions in a 51-14 blowout win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas.

Now, with two games left in the season, the Rams defensive coordinator spoke highly of the growth he's seen from his rookie corner.

“We started the season without our starters obviously, and then people got hurt in that Atlanta game,” Morris said. "Cobie came in, was the first one off the bench, went out there, got his first sack, got his first pick in a game and almost ran back for a touchdown and pulled his hamstring on the very next play."

Durant's emergence on defense benefits the Rams as he has shown an ability to play in the slot as well as on the outside, despite being a smaller cornerback. However, Morris and the Rams didn't know if he could play at the nickel when he was first drafted.

“Then when he came in, we had no idea that he could play nickel, the star position," Morris said. "He was able to go into the star position, really impress his coaches and do some of those things really well which was exciting knowing that he was (an) outside guy."

While this season has been one to forget for the Rams, the emergence of young players like Durant bodes well for the future. As the rookie cornerback continues to develop, he could be the perfect complement to Jalen Ramsey in the Rams' secondary.

