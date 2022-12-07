Rams Coach Ra'Shaad Samples Accepts Pac-12 Coaching Job

Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is set to become the next wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Arizona State Sun Devils, per reports Tuesday for On3.

Samples joined the Rams last offseason after spending three seasons on the coaching staff of the SMU Mustangs under current TCU Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes.

While in Dallas, Samples held multiple roles, including the program's primary recruiter before being promoted to running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2020. He was an assistant head coach under Dykes in 2021 before heading to the NFL.

Samples now joins new ASU coach Kenny Dillingham, who takes over after NFL legend Herm Edwards was fired from the role following four full seasons with the program.

Samples departs from a Rams team that was headed nowhere during an abysmal season. With a 3-9 record, LA is currently tied for the third-worst record in the league. However, the Rams have not been officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PT

