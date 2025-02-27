Los Angeles Rams Receive Up And Down Reviews in Latest NFLPA Report Card
The NFL's Players Association has released their annual report card after the 2024 league year for all 32 teams, including the Los Angeles Rams.
Last year, the Rams were ranked 20th out of 32 teams compared to this year where they went down one spot to 21st. The NFLPA explained in their overview that remarks were high in personnel, specifically with head coach Sean McVay and the culture he has instilled in the organization.
However, it seems as though the lack of a permanent facility continues to be a determinant to the players within the organization. "The team has now operated out of temporary facilities for nine years, with no clear timeline for when construction will begin on a permanent practice facility," the overview explains.
Los Angeles received a 'D' grade in Treatment of Families and a 'C-' in Food and Dining Area categories, which rank 30th and 27th out of 32 teams, respectively. however, they received an above-average grade, "B+' in Nuritionist and Dietician and ranking 14th in the league in this specific category.
Within the building, the Rams received a 'C+' in the Locker Room category (19th), 'B' in the Training Room (15th), 'B" for the Training Staff (13th), 'C+' in the Weight Room (29th), 'A-' in Strength Coaches (13th), and 'B' in Team Travel. Players felt the weight room equipment was below average and that there was not enough space for training. They also rated the team's travel schedule as "somewhat" efficient."
The key categories head coach and ownership, received high and average grades, respectively. According to the NFLPA's report, all players felt McVay is efficient with their time and is highly receptive to locker room feedback. The eighth-year head coach rated 12th out of 32 teams with a solid 'A'.
Team owner Stan Kroneke received a 'C'. 24th out of 32 owners in the NFL. Players rated his investments into the facilites at just a 7.02 out of 10, which ranks out at 25 out of 32 owners. Players also felt he moderately contributed to positive team culture but is committed to a competitive team, ranking 19th out of 32 players.
