Rams Reveal Divisional Round Opponent And More

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams learned that they would be playing the Chicago Bears in the NFC Divisional Round, due to the various results that took place after the Rams' victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Details For the Game

The Rams announced that the game will be played on Sunday, January 18th at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Rams have had their struggles with the Bears, going 3-2 in the McVay era. The Rams lost a notable chilly game on Sunday Night back in 2018, causing them to drop in the rankings, paving way for the New Orleans Saints to gain the NFC's number one seed that year.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and wide receiver DJ Moore (2) react after hooking up on the eventually game winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Rams also lost in Caleb Williams' rookie season. In a game without many offensive starters, the Rams lost 24-18 in Chicago. The Rams haven't beaten the Bears in Chicago since 2003.

The start time for the game is unclear at this time. It will be revealed following the conclusion of the Texans-Steelers playoff matchup on Monday night.

How This Unfolded

The reason the Rams will play the Bears is due to what happened on Saturday night. Despite having a double-digit lead, the Packers were not able to close the door on Chicago. The Bears' comeback win locked them into a home game for the divisional round as they are the number two seed.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) against the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams , as the number five seed, needed to witness the result of the three-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and the six-seeded San Francisco 49ers to determine where they would travel to. The 49ers victory means San Francisco goes to Seattle and the Rams go to Chicago.

How This Affects the Rams

The Rams historically are not good in the cold in the McVay era, losing to the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. It appears the Rams have never won in Chicago past the first week of December, let alone the second week of January.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Funny enough, on my way home from Charlotte, North Carolina, I had a stopover in Chicago. The brisk breeze that came from the door attached to the jet bridge brought forth an obvious but disastrous truth. This will be one of the coldest games ever played in franchise history, in conditions heightened due to Soldier Field's location and design.

The challenges presented schematically will be difficult enough but if the Rams want to win, their ability to be mentally tough will be the most crucial of deciders.

