Rams Coach Sean McVay Puts 'Naïve' Adversity into Perspective

Even during a lost season, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is still finding ways to grow.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has seen both ends of the spectrum during the past two seasons.

From winning the Super Bowl to turning around to coach a team that has now secured the most losses ever by a defending champion, he's been able to put the game of football into perspective.

With the Rams holding a forgettable 5-11 record with one game left - a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field - he's becoming more appreciative of what he considered to be adversity during his championship-winning season last year.

“I think what I used to refer to as adversity is a very different thing now," he said Monday. "7-1 and then being at 7-4 as the biggest adversity faced last year, sure seems like some adversity that I would love."

The Rams never got it going this season due to an unprecedented amount of injuries to the offense like and some of the team's biggest names. It's never going to be easy to repeat when your starting quarterback, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, defending Super Bowl MVP and No. 2 receiver all miss significant time.

McVay even admitted that he's been a little "naïve" to some of the bad things that can happen during the course of the season. Turns out, there's still plenty to learn at age 36. Who would've thought?

"You're forced to learn and grow, and certainly this year there's been an incredible amount of takeaways that you'll use to try to make sure that you have," he said. "It's just more about being able to kind of envision the possible things that could occur that maybe I was naïve to in the previous five years.”

The Rams will look to close out their forgettable season with a win over the Seahawks, which would knock their division rival out of postseason contention.

Even though it's not a Super Bowl, it would be a sweet way to end things off.

