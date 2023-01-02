Rams Notebook: Cam Akers Impresses, Run Defense Struggles in 31-10 Blowout Loss

Three key takeaways from the Rams' blowout loss at the hands of the Chargers.

The Los Angeles showdown between the Rams and Chargers may not have had playoff implications, but it was a game that had multiple intriguing storylines ahead of kickoff.

However, any potential of this game being close was short-lived. The Rams managed to hold the Chargers to 17 first-half points and found themselves only trailing 17-10 going into the locker room at halftime.

It was all downhill from there for the Rams, though, as the Chargers outscored them 14-0 in a 31-10 blowout loss.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Rams' blowout loss to the Chargers.

No Mayfield magic

It is safe to say that the Baker against Mayfield experience for the Rams has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. He engineered a game-winning drive against the Raiders, played poorly the Packers, and bounced back with a blowout win over the Broncos on Christmas.

Once again, though, his play was far from optimal for the Rams in their blowout loss to the Chargers. He finished completing 11-of-19 passes for only 132 yards and could not get the offense going for large stretches of the game.

Akers continues to impress

After appearing to be an afterthought in the Rams' offense, running back Cam Akers has had a late-season resurgence. In a game that was hard to watch for the Rams from an offensive perspective, Akers was one of the lone positive takeaways in the loss.

Akers received 19 carries for 123 yards, averaging an impressive 6.5 yards per carry. This was his second straight game rushing for over 100 yards, as he looks to show that he can be the lead back for a Rams team that has several questions to answer this offseason.

Defense gashed on the ground

While the Rams have had a season to forget, their run defense has been one of their strengths. Well, they were until Sunday in what was a monster performance from Chargers' running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler did whatever he wanted on the ground against the Rams, as he only needed 10 carries to record 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 72-yard touchdown run. With one game left in the season before a long offseason, the defensive performance left a lot to be desired in a blowout loss.

