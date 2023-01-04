Rams' Coach Sean McVay Has 'Loved Working With' QB Baker Mayfield

Sean McVay had plenty of praise for quarterback Baker Mayfield and how he's changed his reputation with the Rams.

To say it has been a tumultuous year for Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Baker Mayfield would be an understatement.

The former No. 1 overall pick saw the Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, which led to him being traded to the Carolina Panthers. His time in Carolina would be short-lived, though, and he ultimately signed with the Rams upon his release.

However, Mayfield has seemingly turned his career around in Los Angeles. At least that is what Rams' coach Sean McVay believes.

"He’s left a huge impression and I think all of his teammates would echo that same sentiment,” McVay said. “Been really impressed with him. I don’t think you can minimize how quickly he’s come in, endeared himself to his teammates, get familiar with some of the vernacular, the verbiage.

"Then you’re going out and playing NFL-caliber football games."

In four games with the Rams, Mayfield has thrown for 703 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, while completing 67 percent of his passes. To McVay, he has done more than enough to change the reputation surrounding him.

"He’s done a great job and if this hasn’t elevated people’s opinions and thoughts of him, I’m not sure what he could’ve done to change whatever the perception is," McVay said. "I just know I think very highly of him and I’ve loved working with him.”

With possibly one game left as a Ram, Mayfield will hope to go out on a high note and put more successful tape out there for potential suitors this offseason. Win or lose, though, he has seemingly reinvented himself with the Rams.

