Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has endured the most difficult season of his career - but will look back on it with gratitude.

The Los Angeles Rams entered this season riding high off their first Super Bowl title in over two decades and appeared to have all of the ingredients to defend their crown.

And yet, as the Rams enter Week 18 holding a 5-11 record and playing without injured stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Super Bowl - let alone playoffs - seem such a distant afterthought.

After all of the disappointment and adversity, Rams coach Sean McVay is left with one feeling:

"I'll forever be grateful for this group," McVay said.

But, why?

"Sometimes the best learning lessons can come in these types of seasons that we've never been through," McVay claimed. "You learn a lot about yourself and the people that you're around, and I've learned a lot of really good things about these players.”

McVay, who's worst campaign as Los Angeles' coach entering this year still netted a 9-7 record, added that the biggest adversity his team had last season was a winless November, which dropped the team's record from 7-1 to 7-4.

Said McVay: "Sure seems like some adversity that I would love."

The 36-year-old McVay is set to finish up his sixth season on the sidelines this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who remain firmly in the playoff hunt entering the weekend.

Considering the nature of the Rams season and all the Seahawks have to play for, Los Angeles will enter as heavy underdogs - but McVay believes his team will fight to the end and thinks a strong finish would send a clear message to the rest of the league.

"If you're able to finish on a good positive note, that would be reflective of the resilience and character of this football team," McVay said. "But one of the things I'm proud of is in spite of everything that we've been through, these guys continue to compete, they continue to show up day in and day out.

"That's made what's been an incredibly challenging year for me a lot easier because of the resilience that they've demonstrated."

McVay would certainly rather be where he was a year ago - preparing for a playoff push and ultimately guiding the Rams to their second Super Bowl championship.

But instead, he's set for an elongated offseason ... and now knows a whole lot more about the way his team was wired, which should only help Los Angeles bear the fruits of this "incredible challenging" year.

