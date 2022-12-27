Rams' Sean McVay 'Just Met' DT Larrell Murchison After Win vs. Broncos

Newly acquired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison had a strong showing in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos ... but he didn't meet the coach he was playing for until after the fact.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison gave coach Sean McVay a pleasant Christmas gift with two sacks in Sunday's dominant 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

The catch? The two hadn't met.

"Just met him 15 minutes ago," McVay said at the postgame podium.

Murchison, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Dec. 12 after two and a half seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he played in 26 games and made five starts.

The former North Carolina State star had been with the organization for nearly two weeks - but was yet to have a conversation with his coach. He was inactive during his first game with Los Angeles, a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

But he made his presence known against Denver, logging four tackles and the first two sacks of his career on just 16 snaps before leaving due to injury.

Per McVay, Murchison has a "little bit of a stinger" in his neck but is "going to be okay" to practice throughout the week and play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thus, Murchison is in line to get another opportunity to prove himself - and only further develop his relationship with McVay.

"I think when you look at 'Murch', he's a guy that we're just getting to know," McVay said. "Just a guy that did a great job capitalizing on his opportunities."

With star defensive tackle Aaron Donald out for the season, Murchison has a chance to emerge on a Rams defense that's desperate for pass rush help, and while he's still finding his way around Los Angeles, he more than flashed the ability to be an impact player.

Murchison and the Rams will look to back up their stellar showing on Sunday against the Chargers, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.