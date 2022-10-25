'Oh S---!': Rams Coach Sean McVay Reacts to 49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade

The Los Angeles Rams were ever-so-close to adding another superstar to the wealth of offensive talent in the form of running back Christian McCaffrey.

As things played out, the two-time All-Pro was ultimately traded to the NFC West - just not the Rams. Instead, it was the San Francisco 49ers, who sent second, third, fourth and fifth-round draft picks to acquire McCaffrey's talents.

Per NFL Network, the Rams matched San Francisco's offer - but without the fourth-round pick, which proved to be the difference. Coming up short on a player of McCaffrey's caliber hurt, but the fact that he was moved to a division rival only added insult to injury - and prompted a straightforward response from Rams coach Sean McVay.

“You thought, ‘Oh s---, they get another great player,’" McVay said "But, I think he's a phenomenal player. I've always had respect for his game and the versatility. So, I think that's your first inclination. Then you know what a great job (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and his staff do of maximizing and utilizing versatile offensive weapons. So that was my first reaction."

The 26-year-old McCaffrey made his 49ers debut on Sunday, recording eight carries for 38 yards and snagging two catches for 24 more. He played just 22 offensive snaps but managed to rack up 10 touches, showing San Francisco's direct plan to get him involved in the offense.

As for McVay and the Rams, after the initial disappointment surpassed, all eyes were focused on winning their first game out of the bye week - which is, ironically, McCaffrey's 49ers.

The Rams entered the bye week with a victory over McCaffrey and the Panthers and will look to cap off the second-half stretch run in a similar fashion, with McVay and staff looking to put the trade pursuit in the rearview mirror.

"As a competitor, you say, ‘Hey they've got him, we've got to be able to move forward accordingly,’" revealed McVay. "Just so happens that they're on the schedule this week and looking forward to a great week of preparation that I think was started off the right way. We'll get a chance to see a great player in addition to a bunch of other great players on Sunday.”

McCaffrey had 158 all-purpose yards in his first trip to Los Angeles, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and hauling in seven passes. He'll get an opportunity this week to learn more of San Francisco's playbook and could be in line for increased touches on Sunday in SoFi Stadium.

Nevertheless, the Rams were as close as one pick away from adding McCaffrey to their offense but are now left having to prepare for the ex-Stanford star for the second consecutive contest, leaving McVay frustrated, and the 49ers elated.

After taking a 24-9 victory over the Rams in Week 4 and outdueling them for McCaffrey, Shanahan and the 49ers have continued their long-running domination over McVay and Los Angeles - but the home team will get a chance to fight back Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m.

