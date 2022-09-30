Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Not Any Limitations' to 49ers DE Nick Bosa's Game

While the Los Angeles Rams offense got off to a slow start in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, they have shown signs of life over their last two games. Now, they look to keep that momentum rolling into their Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, that will be easier said than done for the Rams, especially with the talent the 49ers boast on defense. Especially when that very defense is led by defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa is widely considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and Rams coach Sean McVay is well aware of how disruptive he can be to opposing offenses.

“I think he's one of the best players in the league. He's complete," McVay said. "They do a great job of accentuating his skill sets, moving him around in some of the pass downs."

"He does a great job being able to stop the run, he's physical at the point of attack, he can be able to work edges on you, he can play violent with his hands. There are not any limitations in this guy's game."

Through three games this season Bosa has recorded 11 tackles, including four sacks. For a Rams' offensive line that has struggled to prevent pressure at times this season, Bosa presents a challenging matchup.

If the Rams can contain Bosa to some extent and keep Stafford clean, then the offense will have a chance to keep the momentum rolling and make big plays. However, if they can't contain keep Bosa out of the backfield, then it will be a long night for Stafford and the Rams' offense.

