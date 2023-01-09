Rams Suffer Last-Second Loss to Seahawks in Season Finale

The Los Angeles Rams will end the season with yet another loss, this one to their NFC West Rival Seahawks.

It is time to turn the page to the 2023-2024 season in Los Angeles.

Heading into their season final at Lumen field against the division rival Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams had little more to play for than being a playoff spoiler.

And while they gave it their best shot, the Rams would ultimately, for the 12th time this season, coming up just short in a 19-16 overtime loss.

But it was not due to a lack of effort.

The Rams used a gutsy defensive performance, coupled with an effective ground game on offense to push Seattle to the limit.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, despite that defensive effort, and yet another 100-yard performance from Cam Akers, it just wasn't enough.

With the regular season now over, the Rams will move into a critical offseason amid questions surrounding the futures of head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and others.

But there is still plenty of talent on the roster when healthy.

And as general manager Les Snead has shown, things in Los Angeles can turn around quickly.

