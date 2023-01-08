Rams Locked in Tight Battle With Seahawks at Halftime

The Rams are hoping to play the role of playoff spoiler on Sunday against the Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams entered their season finale on Sunday, hoping to end an otherwise dismal 2022 campaign on a high note.

One way to do that would be to play the role of playoff spoilers against their division rival Seattle Seahawks, who entered the weekend needing a win to stay alive for a Wild Card spot.

And through one half of play, they have maintained every chance to do just that, sitting withe a 13-6 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.

The primary reason for the positivity from the Rams?

The defense, which has held the Seahawks' offense largely in check throughout the first 30 minutes, including an interception by Jalen Ramsey on the first throw of the game from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith.

In total, the Rams have held Smith, who entered the game with a chance to break multiple single-season records held by Russell Wilson, to just 46 yards on 8 of 13 completions.

On the other side of the field, the Rams have left a lot to be desired but were able to finish the half with 171 yards of offense, including 88 yards through the air on 7 of 12 completions from Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was also able to orchestrate a late touchdown to give the Rams the lead, with Tutu Atwell finishing the drive off with an 11-yard touchdown run.

The Rams will receive the ball to start the second half.

