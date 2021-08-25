Rams Trade Analysis: Dissecting the Addition of RB Sony Michel

The Rams added RB Sony Michel to their backfield, but how does he fit with Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2022 fifth and sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Meanwhile, if the Rams receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for former safety John Johnson III, the Rams' fifth and sixth-round picks that they've parted ways with will instead turn into that fourth-round compensatory pick.

Ultimately, the trade could end up looking as such: a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for Michel.

That's if the Rams do indeed receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for Johnson. And if that does occur, the Rams will keep their 2022 fifth and sixth-rounders.

Michel, the former first-round selection of the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft, enters Los Angeles with 535 carries for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons. In what was largely labeled as Michel's worst season of the three in 2020, his average of 5.7 yards per carry marked a career-high.

The Patriots declined Michel's fifth-year option so his current contract will expire following the 2021 season. Michel is set to make $1.7 million, a favorable one-year contract for the Rams.

So how does the Rams' new rusher fit with his new team?

What it means for the Rams

Despite the Rams mentioning they were content with the internal options at running back, they acknowledged the depth concerns by bringing Michel aboard.

With running back Cam Akers out for the year with an Achilles injury and a recent scare by Darrell Henderson Jr., who suffered a minor hand injury, the Rams evidently felt that was all they needed to see in order to engage in trade talks.

“We’ve got some young backs on our roster that I’m intrigued about seeing how they handle this opportunity,” McVay said at the start of training camp when asked if they would pursue running back options. “I don’t know that the veteran route is something that we’d rule out, but it’s not something we're immediately looking to address right now."

Adding Michel isn't exactly bringing in a 10-year veteran into the fold, but he automatically becomes the most established rusher among the Rams' group of running backs.

How does Michel fit with the Rams?

McVay has reiterated over training camp that they are trying to determine what Henderson's carry share would look like. Just how much can they feed Henderson the ball without putting him in harm's way? Productivity has not been the question for Henderson thus far, but rather his durability concerns have begun to linger.

Therefore, the addition of Michel allows the Rams to split things among him and Henderson, while still allowing the likes of Xavier Jones and Jake Funk to get their cracks at it without having to rely on them to such a great extent.

McVay's offense has been heavily reliant upon his ground attack. Michel allows for the Rams' running game to provide opposing defenses with different looks, while also expanding the depth at a position they were most vulnerable at.

What does Michel's future look like?

In part of Michel set to hit free agency after the conclusion of the 2021 season, this trade could end up being a one-year rental.

The Rams have Akers, Henderson, Jones and Funk all under contract through 2022, so assuming a healthier running back group next season, it might not make sense to fork out additional money to Michel via free agency in order to keep him.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.