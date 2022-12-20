Rams Officially Eliminated From Post Season With Loss to Packers

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl defense is officially over.

The Los Angeles Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night, following a 24-12 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Yes, after a brutal first 14 weeks of the NFL season, the Rams' defense of their Super Bowl LVI trophy has come mercifully to an end.

To be fair, the Rams likely would have had to win out, including in Green Bay on Monday, and get a lot of help in order to have a shot at the postseason.

And to their credit, the Rams fought to the bitter end in sub-20-degree weather.

But now, it is officially time for Los Angeles to turn the page.

It is time to get healthy along the offensive line.

And at quarterback.

And at wide receiver.

And on and on down the list.

It is also time to get aggressive in the offseason, and get reloaded with talent through trades, free agency and the draft - something Rams fans know that general manager Les Snead is fully capable of doing.

Unfortunately for L.A., their first-round pick is gone to the Detroit Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford trade.

However, the Rams still have six other draft picks, beginning with their second-rounder to improve the roster.

When healthy, which they haven't been since the preseason, the Rams are still one of the most talented teams in the league.

And given some time, they are fully capable of recharging their batteries and turning the page to a competitive 2024.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers just helped them jumpstart that goal.

Albeit on Monday Night Football in front of a national audience.

