Sean McVay Vows Injury-Riddled Rams Will Continue To Compete: ‘That’s All I Know How To Do’

Despite the numerous disappointments in 2022, Rams coach Sean McVay is confident that his team will provide their best effort in the season’s home stretch.

When it comes to competitive team sports, health is often the great equalizer.

Even a roster stacked with top-flight talent can quickly plunge to below-average status when its star players are away from the field.

Case in point: the 2022 Los Angeles Rams.

To say that ill health was the only issue to plague the defending Super Bowl Champions in their quest to repeat would be inaccurate. However, it is difficult to deny its impact in the Rams’ 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers (6-8) on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

The Rams (4-10) entered this Week 15 contest without the services of incumbent starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (spinal contusion), top wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle), veteran receiver Allen Robinson (foot) and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (Achilles) all of whom currently reside on injured reserve. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald missed his third-straight game, as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.

The Rams also ruled defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) out for Monday's game.

In the vein of adding insult to injury (no pun intended), center Brian Allen injured a calf on the first play from scrimmage. With Allen out of the lineup, starter Baker Mayfield was sacked five times — twice by pass-rush specialist Preston Smith, who took full advantage of the weak spots in the Rams’ offensive line.

Simply put, L.A. has learned that its impossible to win the hand without the right cards.

In the process, the Rams have earned the dubious distinction of tying the 1999 Denver Broncos for the most losses in a season (10) from a defending Super Bowl champion. One more, and will hold that title alone.

It’s a very humbling season for sure,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

“This has been a real struggle in a lot of instances, a lot of adversity that we’ve gone through. But I think what we’ve seen from our guys is that they’re going to continue to battle. They’re going to finish up these last three games the right way, with the right mindset and mentality.”

While Stafford recently revealed his intentions to play next season, his 2022 campaign has come to an end. As such, Mayfield will likely navigate the Rams’ offense, with assistance from backup Bryce Perkins and the currently-injured Josh Wolford. The ex-Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback had rallied the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8, less than 48 hours after they had claimed him off waivers from Carolina.

Unfortunately, Mayfield was not as effective behind the Rams’ makeshift offensive line against the Packers. The 27-year-old finished the night going 12 of 21 for 111 yards with a touchdown and interception. His touchdown was an eight-yard strike to tight end Tyler Higbee, while his pick came courtesy of Packers’ defender Raul Douglas early in the fourth quarter.

While the players will look to Mayfield for guidance on the field, McVay realizes that the leadership must come from him and the coaching staff. With three games remaining, the Rams head coach knows the importance of rising above injuries and demoralizing defeats to build momentum for a potential bounce-back year in 2023.

That process starts with their return to the practice fields in preparation for Week 16.

“We’ll compete to the best of our ability,” McVay said with conviction. “That’s all I know how to do and I trust that that’s exactly what we’ll do collectively as a group.”

The Rams will return to the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Christmas Day, as they host the 4-10 Denver Broncos.

