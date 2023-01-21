'When, Not If' Rams Trade Star DB Jalen Ramsey

After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams could be in line for a "remodel," per general manager Les Snead - and according to reports, that may include trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey surprised many by releasing a cryptic message that hinted at a potential departure from the team - or NFL - this offseason.

Said Ramsey via Twitter: "It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out with a BANG! Still THAT!"

Ramsey, 28, didn't record either a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro nod for the first time since his rookie year (2016), logging four interceptions and 18 passes defended across 17 games, all starts.

Widely viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, a retirement from Ramsey would be surprising ... and doesn't appear to be where he's headed.

According to the Washington Post, it's a "matter of when, not if" Ramsey is traded - and general managers around the NFL "don’t believe (the Rams) will get anywhere near the compensation that their fans might expect."

When Los Angeles acquired Ramsey via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season, it sent two first-round picks the other way but seems unlikely to get a similar return if a trade does occur.

A three-time All-Pro, Ramsey is under contract with the Rams until 2026 - but there's an option to part ways following next season, meaning the marriage could come to an early end either way.

But ultimately, it's simply rumored at the moment ... even if the situation appears to have few positive developments.

