Rams Trail Explosive Chargers 17-10 At Halftime

The Los Angeles Rams are having a hard time keeping up with the Chargers on Sunday afternoon

The Los Angeles Rams may be eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn't mean they are done trying to compete.

Locked in a tight battle with their cross-town rival and one of the top teams in the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Rams have ended the first half of play trailing by one score at 17-10.

And minus a breakdown on one defensive play, that resulted in a 72-yard rushing touchdown by star running back Austin Ekeler, the Rams very well might have been on top heading into the locker room.

Instead, Ekeler leads all skill position players with over 125 yards from scrimmage and has both Chargers touchdowns to his name.

Meanwhile, for the Rams, Cam Akers and Baker Mayfield have kept the offense afloat with Akers running 13 times for 97 yards, while Mayfield has completed 8 of 12 passes for 97 yards.

Van Jefferson has also been the Rams' top receiver, catching two passes for 55 yards.

The Chargers will open the second half on offense.

